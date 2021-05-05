San Angelo Gives brings in $3.7 million in 24-hour online donation event

SAN ANGELO, Texas – San Angelo Gives raised over $3.7 million from over 11 thousand donations for local area nonprofits, according to preliminary numbers listed on the sanangelogives.org website.

The 24-hour online event hosted every year by the San Angelo Area Foundation helps benefit over 200 Concho Valley Organizations.

During last year’s event, San Angelo Gives received $2.6 million in donations for local area nonprofits.

Organizers would like to thank the Concho Valley for your heartfelt generosity and for supporting San Angelo Gives Day.

For a complete list of nonprofit organizations that participated in this year’s San Angelo Gives, including how much was raised, click here.

