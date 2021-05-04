San Angelo Gives and the Boys & Girls Club of San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas – As San Angelo Gives continues, Kayla Brown talks with Tiffany Parker with the Boys & Girls Club of San Angelo about the event, how the Boys & Girls of San Angelo helps the community, and how much your donations will help them continue to serve the community.

We have also received word that San Angelo Gives has raised over $200,000 in their first six hours.

If you want to donate, San Angelo Gives continues until 11:59 p.m. on May 4th.

