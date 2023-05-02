SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Gives, the annual 24-hour giving event, is off and running. Every year thousands of people across the Concho Valley join together to raise money for over 250 community non-profits.

In 2022, donors from across West Central Texas gave more than $4.1 million to support local organizations that provide needed services and tackle difficult challenges. Since 2015, more than $17.6 million has been raised through San Angelo Gives.

Visit SanAngeloGives.org to donate and find out more.