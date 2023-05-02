SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Stephanie Hambi and Ed Harris with Galilee Community Development Cooperation talked with KLST’s Erin Hunter on Concho Valley This Morning about how their group is working to provide safe and secure homes across the Concho Valley.

For the past 20 years the Galilee Community Cooperation has been remodeling homes to help people gain their freedom back, Hambi shared. “We are a builder but we do remodels for disability, we do remodels for elderly, we do remodels in the rural community to really help everyone who needs some help to have a safe and secure home,” said Hambi.

For San Angelo Gives on Tuesday, May 2, the Galilee Community Cooperation has a goal of $30,000. “We really raised the bar to be able to reach out to help our community,” Harris said.

San Angelo Gives will be taking place for the entirety of Tuesday, May 2. Visit the San Angelo Gives website to check out and donate to 250 organizations across the community.