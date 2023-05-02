SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The annual San Angelo Gives helps connect members of the community with organizations in the Concho Valley by providing 24 hours of special online donation opportunities. Here are a few of the donation opportunities on behalf of All-Tex Irrigation & Supply, the Parks & Recreation Department, as well as Fort Concho.

All-Tex Splash Pads

“All-Tex Irrigation & Supply believes in improving the quality of life for our youngest citizens and their families. We strongly believe that everyone, no matter their age or physical ability, should have the option of a fun, safe, and free play area, such as splash pads. By working with the City of San Angelo, we are investing in the lives and future of our community by providing attractions that will help drive community value, economic stimulation, and out-of-town visitors,” Said All-Tex/

Concerts in the park (Recreation program)

“Come out and relax to the tunes of a live band this summer. Food vendors will be on hand selling a delicious variety of foods, while the playgrounds will be available for the kids. Bring your blankets, lawn chairs and picnic baskets, then sit back and enjoy an evening of fun and family entertainment. Your donation will help fund the fun!” said COSA.

Fort Concho

Fort Concho is seeking donations for the continued preservation of the historic site, operation of the museum, public programs and community events and for furnishings and equipment for a new library/research center.

The historic Barracks and Mess Halls 3 and 4 have made a comeback to the historic site after Fort Concho received $4.2 million dollars in grants and donations. These buildings will house a special library collection and various other resources. Fort Concho also plans to save, organize and relocated the Archives of the San Angelo Standard-Times.

“Our San Angelo Gives Goal is $15,000. We have already raised funds from other sources, including a recent San Angelo Gives Campaign, for new, space-saving rolling shelves, and additional funds from this year’s campaign will help us finish the job!” said Fort Concho.