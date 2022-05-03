SAN ANGELO, Texas — Today was the annual San Angelo Gives which is a powerful 24-hour, online giving event that connects the Concho Valley with community nonprofits to reinforce the value of both local philanthropic giving and community engagement. Currently, San Angelo has surpassed the amount raised in 2021 having assisted with 230 organizations!

Carolyn McEnrue interviews Janet Karcher, Vice President of Development & Marketing, and Megan Kirkwood,Director at Sonrisas Trails Therapeutic Riding alongside Buttercup the pony.

Kris Boone interviews Matt Lewis President and CEO of the San Angelo Foundation and Gypsy who is a volunteer with Concho Valley Turning Point

Carolyn McEnrue interviews Amanda and Ryanne representing the Rainbow Room.

Carolyn McEnrue interviewed Jessica Behringer, Director of Development and Marketing, representing Meals for the Elderly and Kris Boone interviewed Tim Dixon representing the New Journey Project.