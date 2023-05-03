SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — San Angelo Gives, the annual fundraising event that benefits charities and nonprofits across the Concho Valley, raised more than $4 million over 24 hours.

Over 24 hours, $4,137,838 was raised through more than 11,000 donations. More than 250 organizations benefit from the event, which the San Angelo Area Foundation organizes.

According to the San Angelo Area Foundation, more than $18 million has been raised for regional nonprofits since the event began in 2018.

Who received the most in donations?

The top ten fundraising recipients earned more than $1.5 million during the event. For a full list of the organizations that participated in the event, visit the San Angelo Gives website.

Cornerstone Christian School – $347,890

Meals For the Elderly – $179,378

San Angelo Christian Academy – $174,000

San Angelo Area Foundation – $148,175

Pregnancy Help Center of the Concho Valley – $140,052

House of Faith – $132,585

Concho Valley Regional Food Bank – $131,474

Rust Street Ministries – $88,986

Concho Valley PAWS – $84,938

Boy Scouts of America, Texas Southwest Council – $78,470