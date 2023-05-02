SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The 24 hours of fundraising for San Angelo Gives is approaching its end as over 9,200 donations totaling just shy of $3 million have been given, at the time of this article’s publishing, to the over 250 organizations and businesses participating in this year’s fundraising.

Below are interviews with our Carolyn McEnrue and Kris Boone as they were joined by San Angelo Gives and four of the 250 organizations represented in this year’s fundraiser.

Matt Lewis, CEO of San Angelo Gives

Mason Brooks, Development Director of San Angelo Gives

Megan Kirkwood, Sonrisas Trails

Sarah Negovetich, Concho Valley Community Action Agency

Sidney Timmer, Be Theatre

Audrey Kothmann, West Texas Boys Ranch

For more information and where to donate, visit the San Angelo Gives website.