18 hours left for San Angelo Gives

SAN ANGELO, Texas – As San Angelo Gives enter their 6th hour, Kayla Brown talks with Megan Kirkwood with Sonrisas Trails Therapeutic Riding about how they help the community and how your donation helps them continue to serve the community.

We have also received word that San Angelo Gives has raised over $200,000 in their first six hours.

If you want to donate, San Angelo Gives continues until 11:59 p.m. on May 4th.

For more on our coverage of San Angelo Gives, click here.

To donate to your local nonprofit organizations through San Angelo Gives, click here.