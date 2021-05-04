12 hours to go to donate to your local nonprofits in San Angelo Gives

SAN ANGELO, Texas – With 12 hours to go, San Angelo Gives has received over $1 million in donations for local nonprofits.

Kayla Brown talks with Tabitha Lenard with West Texas Counseling and Guidance about how your donations through San Angelo Gives helps them to continue serving San Angelo and the surrounding areas.

If you want to donate, San Angelo Gives continues until 11:59 p.m. on May 4th.

For more on our coverage of San Angelo Gives, click here.

To donate to your local nonprofit organizations through San Angelo Gives, click here.