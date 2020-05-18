San Angelo Flyover on Thursday

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – Laughlin Air Force Base will present a special flyover for San Angelo on May 21 to salute our local heroes, medical and first responders, fighting against the coronavirus.

The flyover will take place Thursday between 1 to 3 p.m.

“We are honored and excited the flyover will salute the hard working medical professionals and essential workers in San Angelo,” said Col. Andres Nazario, 17th Training Wing, commander. “These men and woman have been on the forefront of the coronavirus pandemic and we want to appreciate their tireless efforts and say thank you.”

Laughlin is the home of 47th Training Wing where pilot training occurs using the T-6, T-38 and T-1A aircrafts.

