SAN ANGELO, Texas (ConchoValleyHomepage) — The San Angelo Fire Department was called to Abilene Street around noon on Saturday, July 22, after a fire started near the front patio of a house.

Amanda Ramirez, the owner of the property and eyewitness to the flames, told our reporter on the scene that the fire was mostly likely started after coals and debris discarded overnight caught fire to nearby objects.

There were no injuries reported. The fire has since been successfully contained.