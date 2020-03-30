San Angelo enacts 100 person limit on grocery stores

San Angelo, Texas– Sunday The Tom Green County Public Health Authority passed a new order limiting the number of people in a big box grocery store, or building supply store to 100 people at a time.

In the order stores are to have only one controlled entrance, maned by a person who’s responsibility is to ensure that there are no more than 100 people in the store at one time.

Stores are also responsible for making sure that customers waiting to enter the store are queued with six feet of space between each person.

Stores shall take extra measures to sanitize common surfaces including but not limited to carts, baskets, credit card machines, check-out lanes, restroom door handles, sink faucets.

All employees must maintain proper hygiene through frequent hand washing. If an employee exhibits symptoms of illness, they are to be sent home.