SAN ANGELO, Texas — Early voting started this week for the seat being vacated by Lane Carter as he runs for Tom Green County Judge. If you don’t live within the confines of SMD 5, this isn’t a special election you can vote in. But do you know which district you’re in?

Single Member District 5

Single Member District 5 stretches across three full neighborhoods in the middle of the city — Vista del Arroyo, College Hills, and Santa Rita — but also includes portions of both the Bluffs neighborhood and Central, or San Angelo Heights.

If you live within the red area outlined on the map below, you can vote in the special election being held on Saturday, January 29th. Early voting by personal appearance ends on Tuesday, January 25th.

Who’s running?

Four people are running to fill Lane Carter’s place on the San Angelo City Council. They are:

Karen Hesse Smith

Bryan Neil Angle

Lynette Lucas

John Austin Stokes

Where and when can you vote?

Early Voting

Early voting can be done at the Tom Green County Elections Office in the Edd B. and Frances Frink Keyes building — 113 West Beauregard Avenue. The hours of operation are 8:00 A.M. – 5:00 P.M. until January 21st, and 7:00 A.M. – 7:00 P.M. on January 24th and 25th.

Election Day Voting

Three polling locations within SMD 5 will be open from 7:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M. on the day of the special election.

Angelo Bible Church

3506 Sherwood Way

Lobby

MHMR Services for the Concho Valley, Administration Building

John Jay Room

St. Mark Presbyterian Church

2506 Johnson Avenue

Fellowship Hall