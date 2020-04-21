San Angelo daily COVID-19 testing update – Tuesday, April 21

As of 2 PM Tuesday, there have been no new positive cases of COVID-19 in San Angelo / Tom Green County.



The City of San Angelo has released the following graphics breaking down the testing results.



Mayor Brenda Gunter released the following statement thanking citizens for doing their part, and encouraging everyone to continue to follow CDC guidelines.

“I want to thank all our citizens for quickly adapting to this new normal. It has not been easy to readjust our lives to the COVID-19 world. Because of our quick response as a community – as painful as it has been – we have been able to at least, as of today, keep the positive cases to a low impact in our city. This being said, we are not at the finish line yet.

Even though we have had only 41 positive cases, it does not mean that we do not have to continue to be diligent in our commitment to protect the health and safety of ourselves as well as our families, neighbors and friends.

Our plan is to continue to lessen some of the restrictions imposed on you, your family and your business.

Moving forward, we are re-evaluating what we need to do to ensure we don’t open the door to an avalanche of new cases. At the same time, we want to protect our lives and our livelihoods, as Governor Abbott stated.

We will only be successful at opening up all of the businesses in our city if each of you continue to be vigilant in your commitment to following the CDC guidelines of washing your hands frequently for 20 seconds, avoiding touching your face, sanitizing, wearing a face mask, social distancing and staying at home unless you are conducting essential business activities.

As painful as this has been, we know there will more tough decisions ahead. We must continue working with each other. Working together, we will survive.”