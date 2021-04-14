San Angelo CVB: Save the date! 2nd annual, 1st live San Angelo Revolution Film Festival coming Fall 2021

SAN ANGELO, Texas – In 2020, the 1st San Angelo Revolution Film Festival was scheduled to take place on April 17-18, 2020. Sadly, the event was unable to happen due to Covid. However, the film submissions were voted on and an on-line award’s ceremony took place, and the films and performers were honored.

According to CVB Vice President Diann Bayes, “As a reminder from our announcement in 2020, after

attaining the Texas Film Friendly Designation in 2018, we approached James Christopher, Director of the Austin Revolution Film Festival, www.austinrevolution.com. We wanted to bring Texas movie directors and producers to San Angelo for a tour to showcase our community as film friendly. From that conversation, James suggested hosting a film festival. Several conversations later, the San Angelo Revolution Film Festival was born. We are fortunate to be able to utilize the existing Revolution name.”

Fast forward to 2021 and the San Angelo Revolution Film Festival will take place on October 14-16 at the Brooks & Bates Theatre in SAPAC and the City Auditorium at City Hall. Bayes stated, “While our first annual event was not able to take place in 2020 but we did name the winners, we will be showcasing those films on Thursday, October 14, and this year’s selections will run October 15-16. Technically, it will be our 2nd annual festival but the 1st live festival, so we know it will be a terrific event highlighting film, film makers, and film actors and actresses. We are excited about it.” Christopher has been managing the submissions for the 2021 festival.

According to Christopher, “Currently, Austin Revolution Film Festival (ARFF) is the top reviewed film festival on Film Freeway and part of Movie Maker Magazines Top 50.” Unfortunately, Christopher was unable to have his event this year so he will be working with the CVB staff to focus on the success of San Angelo’s festival.

“What we’ll bring to San Angelo is a slate of films made very much in the spirit of Texas: films made with grit, sweat and determination made in the face of an industry that doesn’t want outsiders making movies. It’s a true indie film revolution and we’re excited to bring those films to beautiful San Angelo and help grow that indie film community there,” stated Christopher.

The San Angelo Revolution planners are seeking sponsorships and volunteers for the fall event. If you are interested in more information, contact Diann Bayes at the Convention & Visitors Bureau, 325-655- Follow the festival on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram or visit the website, www.sanangelorevolution.com for additional information and updates.

The information above is courtesy of the San Angelo Convention & Visitors Bureau.