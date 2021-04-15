San Angelo COVID-19 report for April 15, 2021

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Tom Green County/San Angelo Health Department confirmed eight new case of COVID-19 for the area.
April 15, 2021 COVID-19 report
Total positive cases: 16,683
Active cases: 70
Currently hospitalized: 4
New positives for today: 8
Informe COVID-19 del 15 de abril de 2021
Total de casos positivos: 16683
Casos activos: 70
Actualmente hospitalizados: 4
Nuevos aspectos positivos para hoy: 8
|Female
|20
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|14
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|44
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|5
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|21
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|13
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|45
|Unknown
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|20
|Unknown
|Brazoria
|Antigen