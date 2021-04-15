San Angelo COVID-19 report for April 15, 2021

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Tom Green County/San Angelo Health Department confirmed eight new case of COVID-19 for the area.

April 15, 2021 COVID-19 report

Total positive cases: 16,683

Active cases: 70

Currently hospitalized: 4

New positives for today: 8

Informe COVID-19 del 15 de abril de 2021

Total de casos positivos: 16683

Casos activos: 70

Actualmente hospitalizados: 4

Nuevos aspectos positivos para hoy: 8

Female20WhiteTGCAntigen
Female14WhiteTGCAntigen
Female44HispanicTGCAntigen
Female5HispanicTGCAntigen
Female21HispanicTGCAntigen
Male13WhiteTGCAntigen
Female45UnknownTGCAntigen
Male20UnknownBrazoriaAntigen

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.