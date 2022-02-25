SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Tom Green County Health Department confirmed three new cases of COVID-19 and three deaths as a result of infection with the virus over the past 24 hours. New positive cases are released as part of a daily report issued by the City of San Angelo. The latest report was released this afternoon, February 25, 2022.

According to the report, the patients were a fully vaccinated Tom Green County man in his 60s, an unvaccinated Tom Green Couty man in his 80s and a fully vaccinated Nolan County woman in her 70s.

Active hospitalizations decreased slightly since Thursday’s report with 9 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 infection in Tom Green County Friday. On Thursday, 13 patients were hospitalized with the virus.

Active cases of COVID-19 dropped since Thursday’s report from 360 active cases Thursday, to 154 active cases today.

The positivity rate also decreased from last week’s weekly report, from a 10.1% positivity rate for the week of February 12th through the 18th to a 6.9% positivity rate for the week of February 19th through the 25th.

The full report is below:

Daily positive cases of COVID-19 in Tom Green County from March 11, 2020, to February 25, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.

Active COVID-19 hospitalizations in Tom Green County from May 27, 2020, to February 24, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo

COVID-19 related deaths in Tom Green County from May 27, 2020, to February 25, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo

Feb. 25, 2022, COVID-19 report

Total positive cases: 40,788

Active cases: 154

Currently hospitalized: 9

New positives: 3

New deaths: 3

– Male, 60s, Tom Green County: fully vaccinated

– Male, 80s, Tom Green County: unvaccinated

– Female, 70s, Nolan County: fully vaccinated

Total deaths in Tom Green County: 545 (351 from Tom Green County and 194 from other counties)