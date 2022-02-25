SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Tom Green County Health Department confirmed three new cases of COVID-19 and three deaths as a result of infection with the virus over the past 24 hours. New positive cases are released as part of a daily report issued by the City of San Angelo. The latest report was released this afternoon, February 25, 2022.
According to the report, the patients were a fully vaccinated Tom Green County man in his 60s, an unvaccinated Tom Green Couty man in his 80s and a fully vaccinated Nolan County woman in her 70s.
Active hospitalizations decreased slightly since Thursday’s report with 9 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 infection in Tom Green County Friday. On Thursday, 13 patients were hospitalized with the virus.
Active cases of COVID-19 dropped since Thursday’s report from 360 active cases Thursday, to 154 active cases today.
The positivity rate also decreased from last week’s weekly report, from a 10.1% positivity rate for the week of February 12th through the 18th to a 6.9% positivity rate for the week of February 19th through the 25th.
The full report is below:
Feb. 25, 2022, COVID-19 report
Total positive cases: 40,788
Active cases: 154
Currently hospitalized: 9
New positives: 3
New deaths: 3
– Male, 60s, Tom Green County: fully vaccinated
– Male, 80s, Tom Green County: unvaccinated
– Female, 70s, Nolan County: fully vaccinated
Total deaths in Tom Green County: 545 (351 from Tom Green County and 194 from other counties)