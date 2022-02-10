SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Tom Green County Health Department confirmed 25 new cases of COVID-19 and 1 death as a result of infection with the virus over the past 24 hours. There are 32 fewer positive cases today. New positive cases and patient death are released as part of a daily report issued by the City of San Angelo. The latest report was released this afternoon, February 8, 2022.

According to the report, the patient was a vaccinated female in her 60s in Tom Green County.

So far, 522 patients have died as a result of being infected with coronavirus in Tom Green County. 335 of those patients were residents of Tom Green County; 187 were residents of other counties.

There are currently 37 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Tom Green County.

There are currently 1,906 active positive cases of COVID-19 in Tom Green County and there have been a total of 40,509 positive cases in the county since the pandemic began in March of 2020.

The full report is below.

Daily positive cases of COVID-19 in Tom Green County from March 11, 2020, to February 10, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.

Daily COVID-19 active hospitalizations in Tom Green County from May 27, 2020, to February 10, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.