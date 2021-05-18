San Angelo Courts Reopening

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Courts will be reopening for in-person hearings after the covid-19 pandemic forced court systems to close to the public. Over the past year, courts across Texas adapted to a virtual form of communication; utilizing phone calls, email, and video conferencing. This includes Tom Green County Court which was focused on keeping justice moving.

Anthony Monico – district clerk, tom green county court

“One of the thing that was paramount with these criminal trials is that there’s a lot of hesitation when it comes to people wanting to come to jury because they have loved ones at home that are more susceptible to covid and others that are susceptible to covid but they’ve been called for jury duty so the district judges wanted to make sure safety was the number one thing in mind and they didn’t want to proceed without a plan in place. “



More information can be found in the video above.

