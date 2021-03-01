San Angelo Convention & Visitors Bureau: Start your engines, Air Race 1 returns with San Angelo event this Autumn

SAN ANGELO, Texas – On March 1, 2021, the San Angelo Convention & Visitors Bureau released the following information:

Live adrenaline-fueled air racing will make its return this October as Air Race 1 heads to San

Angelo, Texas for its first race since the global COVID-19 pandemic began.

The West Texas city in the heart of ranching country and situated on the picturesque Concho

River will host a series of races on Halloween weekend, from October 30th to 31st 2021. Top air

racing teams will compete head to head in front of a live crowd at The San Angelo Regional

Airport. The event will be one of the first sporting events open to spectators in the region since

the covid-19 regulations limited live events, provided it will be safe to do so, signaling a return

to live sports and entertainment in the region.

Air Race 1 is a globally-renowned air racing series based on the long-running sport known as

formula one air racing. Pilots flying single-seater aircraft, purpose-built for racing, compete to

be the first to cross the finish line, racing directly against each other at speeds of over 450kph

around a tight 5km (3 miles) circuit, just 15m (50 feet) above the ground. Air Race 1, led by

renowned air racing promoter Jeff Zaltman, has a proven history of international races dating

back to 2014 including in Europe, Asia and Africa.

Air Race 1 CEO, Jeff Zaltman said, “For over a year sports fans have been starved of live action

due to the pandemic and so we’re thrilled to be in a position to stage this event and herald the

return of air racing. We will offer two days of edge-of-your-seat action and entertainment for

all fans, while working hard to ensure the event adheres to all covid-19 safety guidelines in place

at the time.”

“We’re grateful to the city of San Angelo for taking on this ambitious project. We will do our

best to showcase the wonders of the city and the capabilities of the airport as we invite people

from all over the world to lovely San Angelo.”

San Angelo’s location on the northern boundary of the Chihuahuan Desert and its many lakes

and rivers lend itself to brilliant blue skies and a pleasant climate, perfect for air racing and

outdoor events.

San Angelo Mayor Brenda Gunter said, “We’re delighted to host Air Race 1 here in San Angelo

and bring a unique and exciting sport to the valley after what has been a long and difficult period

for many in our city. We know that Texans are big fans of motorsports and we are all eager for

live events to return, where safety can be managed. This is part of a calculated step towards

normality and reviving our sports and entertainment calendar for everyone to enjoy.”

The Air Race 1 San Angelo event is sanctioned by the sport’s governing body, the International

Formula One Air Racing Association (IF1), who are working closely with the Federal Aviation

Administration (FAA) to ensure the event is in accordance with the rules and regulations set out

by the respective authorities.

IF1 President Bob Holmes said: “IF1 has been air racing for over 75 years and we are excited to

showcase our aircraft and pilots in San Angelo in October. We look forward to engaging with

racing fans and sharing our passion for the sport we love.”

For more information go to www.airrace1.com.