San Angelo City Health Department confirms three new positive cases of COVID-19 for Thursday, May 6th

SAN ANGELO, Texas - On Wednesday, May 3rd, San Angelo ISD 2nd grade students received their very own copy of “Pig the Star” by Aaron Blabey and a fun activity donated by The United Way of the Concho Valley as part of their “United We Read” program, and in collaboration with with San Angelo ISD’s literacy initiative, San Angelo READS! Pig the Star, a story told in rhyme, teaches readers a valuable lesson about treating your friends with kindness.

In celebration, SAISD shared a live read aloud of “Pig the Star” read by President and CEO of The United Way of the Concho Valley Ashley Ammons on the District’s Facebook page, which is now also be available on the San Angelo READS! online library of read aloud videos. Ms. Ammons read live from Goliad Elementary’s library to Ms. Crooks’s class of 2nd grade students who were then able to complete the fun activity creating their very own Pig the Pug!