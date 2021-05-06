San Angelo City Health Department confirms three new positive cases of COVID-19 for Thursday, May 6th

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The City’s Health Department has confirmed three new positive cases of COVID-19 for Wednesday, May 5th:
Full breakdown of the report is below:
May 6, 2021 COVID-19 report
Total positive cases: 16,789
Active cases: 44
Currently hospitalized: 4
New positives for today: 3
Informe COVID-19 del 6 de mayo de 2021
Total de casos positivos: 16789
Casos activos: 44
Actualmente hospitalizados: 4
Nuevos aspectos positivos para hoy: 3
|Female
|41
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|28
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|32
|Unknown
|TGC
|Antigen