San Angelo City Health Department confirms three new positive cases of COVID-19 for Thursday, May 6th

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The City’s Health Department has confirmed three new positive cases of COVID-19 for Wednesday, May 5th:

Full breakdown of the report is below:

May 6, 2021 COVID-19 report

Total positive cases: 16,789

Active cases: 44

Currently hospitalized: 4

New positives for today: 3

Informe COVID-19 del 6 de mayo de 2021

Total de casos positivos: 16789

Casos activos: 44

Actualmente hospitalizados: 4

Nuevos aspectos positivos para hoy: 3

Female41WhiteTGCAntigen
Male28HispanicTGCAntigen
Female32UnknownTGCAntigen

