San Angelo City Health Department confirms five new positive cases of COVID-19 for Wednesday, May 12th

SAN ANGELO, Texas - Spring 2021, Governor Abbott appointed a new board member to the Upper Colorado River Authority. He also reappointed two members and named a third as the new chairperson. The UCRA was created in 1935 to protect waterways throughout the Concho Valley. Newly appointed chairperson, Nancy Blackwell says storm water drainage, runoff and waterway protection are key areas she wants the UCRA to focus on.

A large part of UCRA work is in the form of helping small communities secure grants for water projects. "There's a lot of opportunity to broaden our workings in that area and work with some other communities," explained UCRA Chairperson Nancy Blackwell. "Particularly smaller local communities, they really need some assistance, with getting grants with administering grants to do that kind of work. So there's a lot of opportunity and we serve 14 counties, under the UCRA umbrella, there's a lot of small communities in those 14 counties."