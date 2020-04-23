San Angelo Citizen Center asking for food donations to benefit the Concho Valley Regional Food Bank

SAN ANGELO, Texas – In the middle of this pandemic, when so many families need an extra hand, the Citizen Center, located at 1623 S. Chadbourne, has decided to host a community food drive to benefit the Concho Valley Regional Food Bank, located at 1313 S. Hill Street bank. The Citizen Center is asking the San Angelo community to gather canned goods and non-perishable items to give to those who need it the most.

Concho Valley Regional Food Bank is part of the Feeding Texas Network. The food drive will take place for the entirety of May and June. The Citizen Center is encouraging individuals to donate by listing this organization as your charity through the Amazon Smiles program. Amazon Smiles is making it easy to be a part of this initiative. When you are putting in your weekly order through Amazon, simply list this organization to donate to this food drive.

If you are interested in volunteering your time and skills to the Citizen Center, call (325)-232-4144. To volunteer at the Concho Valley Regional Food Bank, please call (325)-655-3231.

Drop off locations: