San Angelo Chamber of Commerce to host 15th Annual Goodfellow Appreciation Day

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San Angelo Chamber of Commerce will hold the 15th Annual Goodfellow Appreciation Day event on May 15, which is also Armed Forces Day. This year’s event will be different from anything we have done in the past.

In lieu of offering a day full of activities at one location for the men and women of Goodfellow Air Force Base, we invite our local business community to promote special discounts and offers to our military community through our Goodfellow Appreciation Day Savings Pass.

If you’d like to show your appreciation while giving your business a boost in exposure, please contact Tricia Peterson at tricia@sanangelo.org and include the savings offer you’d like to give to our military community. Upon receiving confirmation of your offer, you will be added to the list of businesses on the Goodfellow Appreciation Savings Pass, which will be available online at www.sanangelo.org.

The information above is provided by the Chamber of Commerce.