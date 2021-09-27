San Angelo Chamber of Commerce announces 20 Under 40 Honorees

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San Angelo Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce this year’s 20 Under 40

honorees.

This prestigious award recognizes a new generation of influential professionals who exemplify occupational merit, servant leadership, and exude remarkable personal qualities.

Nominees were evaluated based on their outstanding professionalism, individual traits, and public service contributions made to San Angelo.

The 2021 20 Under 40 honorees are:

Aaron Nelson , Realtor – Dierschke and Dierschke Realtors

, Realtor – Dierschke and Dierschke Realtors Allison Strube , Director of Water Utilities – City of San Angelo

, Director of Water Utilities – City of San Angelo Anna Pittman , MSN, RN, Chief Operating Officer/Chief Nursing Officer – Shannon Medical

, MSN, RN, Chief Operating Officer/Chief Nursing Officer – Shannon Medical Carah Dunagan , Surgical Technology Program Chair, Health Professions Division Co-Chair – Howard County Junior College – San Angelo

, Surgical Technology Program Chair, Health Professions Division Co-Chair – Howard County Junior College – San Angelo Charles “Blue” Flores , Academy Instructor – San Angelo Police Department

, Academy Instructor – San Angelo Police Department Chris Evatt , Chairman, President & CEO – First Financial Bank, N. A.

, Chairman, President & CEO – First Financial Bank, N. A. Darcy Weishuhn , Vice President – Commercial Lending – The Bank & Trust

, Vice President – Commercial Lending – The Bank & Trust Diarmid Campbell , Career Development Organizer/Assistant Business Agent – International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local Union 520 (IBEW 520)

, Career Development Organizer/Assistant Business Agent – International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local Union 520 (IBEW 520) Diego Almeida , Head Professor – Seeds 13 Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Academy

, Head Professor – Seeds 13 Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Academy Hallie Sosolik , Photographer – Hallie Sosolik Photography

, Photographer – Hallie Sosolik Photography Jeremy Valgardson , Airport Director – City of San Angelo

, Airport Director – City of San Angelo Jessicca Cason , Health Systems Manager – Humana Military

, Health Systems Manager – Humana Military Joe Thieman , CEO & Senior Financial Advisor – Thieman Investment and Retirement Services, LLC

, CEO & Senior Financial Advisor – Thieman Investment and Retirement Services, LLC Michelle Miller, J.D. – Angelo State University

– Angelo State University Mimi Clark , REALTOR(R) – Keller Williams Realty

, REALTOR(R) – Keller Williams Realty Monica Ramos , Assistant Director – Downtown San Angelo, Inc.

, Assistant Director – Downtown San Angelo, Inc. Nate Southard , Director of Operations – Tom Green County

, Director of Operations – Tom Green County Racheal H. Jacoby , Principal – Armstrong, Backus & Co., LLP

, Principal – Armstrong, Backus & Co., LLP Sun Cha , Director of Marketing and Business Development – Concho Educators Federal Credit Union

, Director of Marketing and Business Development – Concho Educators Federal Credit Union Tricia Peterson, Director of Events & Fundraising – The San Angelo Chamber of Commerce



The 20 Under 40 program is new to the San Angelo Chamber of Commerce, and along with the support from a newly formed committee, we have worked diligently to improve nominations, selections, recognition, and the awards ceremony itself.

The judges were unaffiliated with the 20 Under 40 Committee and received redacted nomination forms for scoring. The judges themselves did not meet, nor did they know the identity of their fellow judges. To ensure that the award selections were completely impartial, participants were selected based upon a blind point system and given to an anonymous selection committee.

A ceremony will be held to honor these outstanding young professionals in our community on Thursday, October 28. Tickets are available for purchase now until Monday, October 18 at sanangelo.org.

For more information on the event or sponsorship opportunities, please contact Events Director, Tricia

Peterson, at tricia@sanangelo.org or call (325) 655-4136.

Special thanks to our Presenting Sponsor, Shannon Health.