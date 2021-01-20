San Angelo businessman indicted on 4 counts of sexual assault charges against a child

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Gregory Frank Estes, a financial advisor in San Angelo, was arrested by Tom Green County Sherriff’s Department on January 19th 2021. Estes had warrants out of Taylor and Coleman counties.

Estes was indicted on Thursday in Taylor County on 2 counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and 2 counts of indecency with a child – sexual contact. According to the indictment, Estes sexually assaulted a girl under the age of 14. This indictment comes from a series of charges spawning from 2001, 2004 and 2009.

Gregory Frank Estes

Estes had a surety bond totaling to $415,000 and he managed to post bail with 10% of that amount on the same day which was January 19th and was released.

Gregory has an office in downtown San Angelo where he handles personal investments. According to online search results, said location has been closed. According to the sex offender registry on the San Angelo Police Department website, Estes was registered in 2002 for attempted sexual assault on a 31 year old female. He served 10 years probation for said charge.

This is all the information we have at this time in regards to this indictment.