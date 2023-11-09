SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Border Patrol Agents assigned to San Angelo rescued an abandoned child while assisting the Del Rio Sector Horse Patrol.

On November 7, 2023, USBP Agents assigned to Air and Marine’s National Air Security Operations Center (NASOC) in San Angelo were supporting Del Rio Sector Horse Patrol agents with a group of immigrants without legal permission to enter the U.S. who were evading capture.

The NASOC agents utilized aircraft-mounted radar systems to track the group as they ran observing one subject stop and take a child off their shoulders. The subject abandoned the child and continued running away to the brush.

The agents upon seeing this kept a visual of the child to quickly locate her ensuring she would not be lost as they guided the Horse Patrol Unit to the location of the other subjects. Horse Patrol members carried the child on horseback to safety.