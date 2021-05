Alex Cunningham with the San Angelo Blues Society talked with Kristen Strakalaitis about their upcoming Simply Texas Blues Festival to be held on Saturday, May 22nd.

The 12th Annual Simply Texas Blues Festival will be held at the Bill Aylor Sr. Memorial Riverstage from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 22nd.

For more information about the event, you can call Alex Cunningham at 325-703-1850 or visit http://www.sabluessociety.com/