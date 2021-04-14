San Angelo, Big Lake State Troopers headed to CVE state championship

MIDLAND, Texas -On April 7th, 2021, the annual West Texas Regional Challenge Competition was held in Midland and brought together 10 THP Commercial Vehicle Enforcement troopers, investigators, inspectors, and Midland Police Department CVE officers.

This competition is a very comprehensive training tool that requires a high degree of technical and procedural knowledge of the federal motor carrier safety and hazardous material regulations as well as various inspection procedures. Each competitor is required to complete a Level 1 Driver/Vehicle inspection, General Hazardous Material (HM) inspection, Cargo Tank inspection, Passenger Vehicle (Bus/Motor coach) inspection, comprehensive written examination of various federal regulations pertaining to commercial vehicle safety.

The final results are as follows:

DPS 1st place overall – Trooper Dustin Henderson, San Angelo 4A09

2nd place overall – Trooper Scott Keane – Big Lake 4A09

3rd place overall – Trooper Beau Martinez – Midland 4A16

MCSAP1st place overall – Officer Travis Skinner, Midland Police Department

All four champions will represent the West Texas Region at the Texas State Challenge Championships Competition in Corpus Christi, TX on July 12 – 14, 2021.

The information above was released by DPS on April 14, 2021.