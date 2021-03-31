San Angelo author publishes second collaborative book, launches original podcast

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Laura Wall is a certified intuitive coach, speaker, best-selling author and Aroma Freedom Practitioner.

She has now published her second collaborative book called Redefine. This book is a combination of stories from several female entrepreneurs.

According to the book’s description on Amazon, in REDEFINE, you’ll discover:

• The mindset tools to implement for ultimate success in your business

• How to avoid the most common mistakes 90% of female founders fall into even if they’ve had businesses before

• Why you don’t need to be a quick learner nor perfect to rapidly learn and redefine your success

• Why it’s important to cultivate self-love and self-care

• How to reset, and refocus on what is important in your life and business

• Why resilience is one of the best skills to cultivate and how to do this

• Viciously living through the eyes and life of the authors of these stories to inspire and guide you in your life and business

• How to live your life on your terms, through your creativity, and your voice

Wall has also launched an original podcast called, The Guru is You. In the podcast, she discusses alternative healing methods for the whole person: mind, body, heart and soul.