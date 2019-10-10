San Angelo Attorney appointed to Consultant Lawyer for the Government of Mexico

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Joe Hernandez was appointed as the Consultant Lawyer for the Government of Mexico on behalf of the Undersecretary for North America Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday, October 10.

Hernandez has been aiding the Mexican Consulate in legal matters for over 30 years.

Hernandez says he helps Mexican officials and Mexican citizens with everything from civil to criminal cases. Now, he will be covering a larger portion of Texas, including the Midland, Odessa, and Presidio areas and will continue his work in the Del Rio area.

Hernandez is most excited about the potential to meet the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, through his legal work for the Consulate.

Escucha un mensaje de Hernandez en español aquí: