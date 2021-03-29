San Angelo Association of Realtors makes endorsements in the May 2021 City and School Board Elections

In this Sept. 8, 2020 photo, voting booths are kept socially distant at the Chesterfield, N.H. polling site. A majority of President Donald Trump’s supporters plan to cast their ballot on Election Day, while about half of Joe Biden’s backers plan to vote by mail. That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research that finds 54% of voters say they will vote before polls open on Nov. 3. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San Angelo Association of Realtors has announced its endorsements for candidates in contested races in the May 2021 city and school board election.

After a selection process that includes hosting public forums and conducting individual interviews with candidates, the group has backed the slate of incumbents.

Local Realtor Aaron Nelson, who serves as the local trustee of TREPAC/Texas Realtors Political Action Committee says: “Our association is very active in the local political process. We back candidates who are supportive of, and will have the most positive impact on private property rights and home ownership. We are very proud to support this years group of candidates.”

For the school board they have endorsed Bill Dendle for SMD 1, Dr. Taylor Kingman for SMD 3, and Ami Mizell-Flint for SMD 4.

In the City Council races they are backing Tom Thompson for District 2 and Billie DeWitt for District 6.

In the mayoral race, Mayor Brenda Gunter received the Realtors endorsement. Mayor Gunter also recently received the endorsement of the San Angelo home Builders Association, the first endorsement the group has ever made of a political candidate.

Courtesy: San Angelo Association of Realtors & McLaughlin Advertising