SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San Angelo Association of Realtors (SAAR) announced their endorsement of Leland Lacy for the Tom Green County Court at Law #2 in the Republican Primary Election Friday, February 10th.

“Every day, REALTORS are working and weaving the fabric of our community, helping guide families

through one of the most important choices they will make in choosing a home,” Lacy said. “I’m honored to

have the support of these professionals and look forward to continuing my service to our community.”

Following the retirement of Judge Penny Roberts, Tom Green County’s current Judge, longtime county prosecutor Lacy is looking for the GOP nomination for the Tom Green County Court at Law #2.

“Leland Lacy is the right choice to serve our community in this important judicial seat,” said SAAR

President Janice Conaway. “Leland and his outstanding family understand our community and the values

we hold dear. We encourage voters to support him during Early Voting and on Election Day.”

Election day for the Primary elections will be Tuesday, March 1st with early voting beginning Monday, February 14th and will continue through February 25th.

Early voting will take place at the Edd B. and Frances Fink Keyes Building, 113 W. Beauregard Ave, located on the 1st floor. The poll will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. from the 12th through the 14th and the 18th through the 21st. Hours of operations will be 7:oo a.m. to 7:00 pm. on the 24th and the 25th.

According to a release, Lacy is a native of San Angelo who has made serving our community the center of his career. Lacy has served as the Tom Green County prosecutor for nearly two decades. Lacy has worked as the Chief Prosecutor for the Domestic Violence Unit managing aspects such as domestic violence prosecution, ensuring accountability and fairness, and crimes against persons.