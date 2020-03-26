San Angelo Area Foundation establishes COVID-19 Community Response Fund

*The following is a press release from the San Angelo Area Foundation.

“The San Angelo Area Foundation has been closely monitoring the impact that COVID-19 has had on our community and our local charities. No category of nonprofit has been immune to the economic effects of COVID-19.

The San Angelo Area Foundation has established a COVID-19 Community Response Fund to provide emergency grants to charitable organizations in the Concho Valley who have experienced increased service demands and/or have been impacted by the economic consequences as a result of this outbreak.

“Now, more than ever, support for our local charities is vital. During this critical time we are focused on how we can continue to prepare and support charitable organizations across our community as specific needs are identified”, states Matt Lewis, President & CEO of the San Angelo Area Foundation.

The Foundation is coordinating its efforts with the United Way of the Concho Valley, so our community donors and non-profits have one portal to donate and request emergency grant funding. The impact of COVID-19 will be felt throughout the community for months to come and this fund is essential, offering critical assistance to charitable organizations most affected.

“The COVID-19 Community Response Fund is designed to complement other available resources and to expand local capacity to address the needs of vulnerable populations disproportionally stressed,” Lewis states.

An effective response, regardless of where a crisis occurs, requires sustained involvement on behalf of community members, responding charities, and other community organizations.

“In effort to quickly provide critical resources to our local charities, the Foundation’s Board of Directors has authorized up to $200,000 as a challenge grant, matching donations dollar for dollar up to $200,000,” states Fred Hernandez, San Angelo Area Foundation, Chairman.

Donations to this fund will be used to provide financial support for area charitable organizations that will work with individuals, families, and the community who may be most affected by this pandemic.

Details on how local charities can apply for assistance can be found on the San Angelo Area Foundation website www.saafound.org. Prospective grantees are required to complete a short online application demonstrating the need for assistance.

If you would like to contribute to the COVID-19 Community Response Fund, donations can be made online at www.saafound.org or checks can be mailed to the San Angelo Area Foundation office at 221 S. Irving St. San Angelo, TX 76903. For more information about the Foundation, please contact us at 325-947-7071.”