SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — San Angelo was among some of the hottest cities in Texas during the month of June, baking under triple-digit temperatures and setting several record highs.

Breaking Records

On Monday, June 26, San Angelo reached 110 degrees, exceeding the record high for this date of 108 degrees (set in 2012). On Sunday, June 25, the city topped out at 112°, which smashed the previous record of 105° set back in 1994. That same day, San Angelo was 12 degrees hotter than Death Valley, California.

On June 24, San Angelo had a high of 109°, which beat the old record of 107° set back in 2018. and on June 22 San Angelo was 107 tieing for the record of 107° set back in 1969.

June 21 was a simmering 114 degrees, breaking the all-time record high (since 1907) and San Angelo broke yet another record high set only the day before of 112 degrees, which broke the daily record set in 1984.

As of June 28, San Angelo reached its 15th consecutive triple-digit day just within the month of June.

San Angelo is among the hottest and why

We compared San Angelos’s daily highs to major cities around Texas between June 26 and June 24.

*Editors Note: Data was found through Weather Underground and may reflect a degree of difference*

Day San Angelo Abilene Houston Dallas Amarillo June 26 110 104 96 98 87 June 25 112 106 97 97 85 June 24 109 103 96 97 97 June 23 107 96 97 90 86 June 22 107 94 96 90 82 June 21 114 104 99 99 98

According to KLST Chief Meteorologist Kris Boone, the cause of the extreme heat is because San Angelo is situated right in the center of the ‘heat dome’ that has been roasting the entire state of Texas.

Number of Excessive Heat Days on the Rise

This isn’t the first overwhelmingly hot summer the city has experienced. The number of annual extreme heat days in San Angelo has been on the rise according to data from Climate Central making the most notable increase in 2022.

San Angelo Year Number of extreme heat days 1970 40 1980 45 1990 20 2000 68 2010 59 2020 58 2021 19 2022 80 2023 ?

According to a climate report by Nielsen-Gammon’s office in October 2021, it was projected that by 2036, the number of extreme heat days in Texas would be almost double what it was between 2001 and 2020.