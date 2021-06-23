San Angelo Amateur Radio Club to participate in ARRL field day this weekend

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Amateur Radio Club will participate in the Amateur Radio Relay League’s field day this weekend, June 16 & 27, 2021.

ARRL Field Day is the most popular on-the-air event held annually in the US and Canada. On the fourth weekend of June, more than 35,000 radio amateurs gather with their clubs, groups or simply with friends to operate from remote locations.

The San Angelo Amateur Radio Club will host Field Day activities at the San Angelo Emergency Operations Center at Mathis Field beginning at 1 PM this Saturday. We invite and encourage the public to attend. As a participant in Field Day, the club will be demonstrating various aspects of amateur radio and contacting other stations over a 24-hour period.

Hams range in age from as young as 9 to older than100. A self-study license guide is available from ARRL. The ARRL Ham Radio License Manual and for Kindle.

For more information about the San Angelo Amateur Radio Club’s Field Day and radio club, contact Dave Mulvey at 972 795-7910 or David Wolfe at 325 276-7545, or visit the club’s website at www.W5QX.org.