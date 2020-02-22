San Angelo airport part of coalition of aviation groups

SAN ANGELO, TX – The San Angelo Regional Airport is part of a coalition of aviation groups requesting federal lawmakers to fund air traffic control towers in smaller U.S. cities.

According to the airport director, tower controllers will provide support to other commericial and private flights besides American Airlines flights from DFW to San Angelo. Border control, U.S. military and U.S. customs are also included. The U.S.C.T.A. executive director wrote a letter stating, “256 smaller airports in forty-six states participate in the program.”

“We’ve got a lot of facilities that wouldn’t exist here if the tower wasn’t here,” San Angelo Airport Director Jeremy Valgardson said. “They provide support for our biggest tenant who’s Customs and Border Patrol and also provide support for the airline. They provide support for all of our users.”

They plan on meeting with Congress to make sure they fund it next year.