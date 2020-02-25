San Angelo aims to update aging infrastructure

SAN ANGELO, TX – San Angelo has committed to updating the aging infrastructure throughout the city. This is no small task however, and will take the better part of a decade to complete. City crews have gathered data on streets and underground utilities and generated a prioritized list of all the many projects the city must complete.

San Angelo city council had a company come in a few years ago and study area roads with ground penetrating radar. The results of that study allowed city officials to rank and score city roads on their strength and repair needs. “So what that score basically does is it does a pavement index,” explained city engineer Lance Overstreet. “It determines what the condition of that pavement is, how long it’s anticipated to last and whether or not it has to have a full reconstruction done to it which means not just the top asphalt but the substructure; or whether it can be something we call a mill and overlay, which is a maintenance where we grind off the top couple of inches and put a new asphalt surface.”

The challenges faced by the city include issues of efficiency, such as including pipe and power line work in street-top projects, as well as funding under capital improvement.

