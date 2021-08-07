San Angelo 8-year-old brings home the gold

SAN ANGELO– Seth Saldivar is a San Angelo 8-year-old who decided to compete in local and regional track meets in shot put just last year.

Seth qualified for the Junior Olympics and set a goal for gold as he headed to Houston.

He ended up throwing 28’1” and winning the gold medal on his first trip to the Junior Olympics!

Check out the full story on Seths journey here: https://www.conchovalleyhomepage.com/news/san-angelo-8-year-old-has-sights-set-on-gold/

