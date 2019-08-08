Sam’s Club releases chicken sandwich and waffle fries

Sam’s Club has released the new Member’s Mark Southern Style Chicken Sandwich and Members Mark Southern Style Waffle Fries in stores across the country.
According to a press release from Sam’s Club, “The new Southern Style Chicken Sandwich brings the same dilly-flavored breaded chicken and soft buttery bun we all crave for just $1.60 per sandwich! It’s super easy to make, too – open one end of the package, throw it in the microwave, and 90 seconds later it’s like you went to the drive-thru… without ever leaving your house! Get a package of 10 sandwiches for just $15.98.”
The Member’s Mark Southern Style Waffle Fries will be sold in 4lb bags for just under $5.00.