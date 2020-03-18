SAMFA offering take-home “Art Survival Kits” to children

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts (SAMFA) is offering free, take-home, art kits for children. Activities are separated into two ranges: a two to six-year-old range and a seven to 15-year-old range.

“What we would encourage people to do is come get them, do the activities at home, share them with us online and tell us what you think, and we’ll create more as we go through,” Rebekah Coleman, Curator of Education for SAMFA said.

According to Coleman, the activities will change out each week and there are more in the works.

“One of the other things we’re trying to do as a staff is trying to move more of our content online with other museums. I’ve been in contact with the Grace Museum in Abilene, the Old Jail Art Center in Albany, and what we’re trying to create between three or four museums is a shared education program where we do gallery tours online, demos online, and different activities that you can print out on our blog,” Coleman said.

She says, working on innovative ways to spread the love and importance of art is all part of the job for SAMFA,

“Providing those things to take home and learn is our job. We are community stewards, we’re supposed to be this mecca of culture and community we really take that to the extreme no matter what happens socially, we want to be there for the community,” Coleman said.