SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts in partnership with the Concho Clay Studio will host one free Family Clay Day in the months of September, October and December.

The free event will run from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in SAMFA’s Education Studio (1 Love Street). Two additional fine art activities will be included with the clay activity.

The first event will be on September 16. Attendees will be making a Ceramic Badge, which implements hand-building skills to piece together unique creations. This activity is inspired by SAMFA’s current exhibit, The Peacemakers: Works by Felice House and Dana Younger, which is on display in Gallery Verde (417 S. Oakes) through October 8th, 2023.

On October 21, October Family Day comes alive with lino-cut skull prints. This activity educates and encourages the representation of Hispanic Culture within the community.

On December 16, decorate a ceramic piece for Christmas Family Day that can be cherished for years to come.

All Family Clay Day activities are free for all ages. If you’d like your ceramic artwork fired in the kiln, the Concho Clay Studio will fire it for you for a small fee. Or you may take your un-fired clay home to re-wet and keep creating.