SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST / KSAN) – The Salvation Army sent off donated toys to nearly 400 families Monday under the Angel Tree Project. Volunteers included servicemen and women from Goodfellow Air Force Base, Lions Club, Rotary Club and other community organizations.

Roles ranged from adopting a child and fulfilling an entire family to helping sort and putting all items together into distribution to bringing the bags of gifts to the cars for families. A rewarding experience for those involved and while the gifts were donated, you can also donate your time. From the start of the program to the end, there are many ways to help.

Volunteer Lynsey Flage shares the different roles open to volunteers saying, “For adopting a child and fulfilling an entire family to helping sort and putting all those things together into distribution. All aspects and it’s a fantastic program, but it’s the what makes it successful is how many people and how our community steps up to make it.”



These volunteers say this program means just as much to them as it does to its recipients.

One volunteer, John McIntosh says, “I’ve definitely seen some bright-eyed parents today, you know, just the look of hope and appreciation on their face means the world to me again, just being in a situation myself a couple of years back, so it’s nice to see that they don’t take us for granted and they’re really grateful.”