Salon marked one year anniversary in quarantine, owner looking forward to reopening May 8

“We opened April 2nd of last year. I wanted an open feel, I wanted everyone to be comfortable, I wanted it to be fun. So our one year we were closed, we couldn’t open so we basically sent out in a group chat ‘happy anniversary.’ Most of the people that I have with me have been with me since the beginning,” Amy Rivero, owner of AR Beauty Bar said.

The AR Beauty Bar has been closed for several weeks due to the orders from government officials. Rivero said those few weeks have been rough for her and her employees.

“It was a big hit. It was really hard for me to close doors right at a year and say ‘I don’t know when we can come back.’ It hurt a lot and luckily my landlord here has really worked with me and I had some money put away to pay for utilities and keep it going but it’s been super hard because we are a small business, there’s no overhead so it’s just me trying to make it. And I applied for all the assistance out there and nothing so far so it’s like, you fell like you’re walking a line and you don’t know which way you’re going,” Rivero said.

As far as salons go, Rivero and other stylists believe they are a much needed service.

“I think we’ve proven that we are essential to our communities. Especially small businesses, we keep the economy going, people want to feel good about themselves and when they have their hair done it makes the feel so much better. We do have people for whatever reasons can’t wash their hair so they come in twice a week and get their hair washed and those people haven’t been able to have their hair washed and they’re suffering,” Rivero said. “All the money that comes in here stays in our community and that’s what you want in a small community like ours. It’s good for our overall San Angelo community and we’re happy to be a part of it and we’re happy that we were able to make it through this quarantine, coronavirus, craziness. Now that we got the news we’re like ‘okay let’s go, let’s get everything moved, let’s do what we need to do, and let’s open.’”