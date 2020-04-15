SAISD’s COVID-19 response by the numbers: meals distributed, electronics issued, and more

“Meal service began on March 16 and will continue to run throughout our school closure,” Molly Johnson, Director of Community Relations for SAISD said.

The San Angelo Independent School District’s grab-and-go meal service is offered from 11 a.m. To 12:30 p.m. at 5 different campuses Monday through Friday.

It includes a lunch and a snack that could also be breakfast the following day.

“So far we’ve served almost 44,000 of those meals, Johnson said.

The meal service has drawn city-wide attention to a need for san Angelo students, simply having money to eat lunch.

“We’re approximately 60 percent free or reduced,” Farrah Gomez, Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources and Professional Learning said of the number of students who receive lunch assistance.

But the service reaches beyond just San Angelo ISD students, and it was put together in a matter of days.

“Our child nutrition staff literally worked around the clock. There are a lot of behind the scenes things that have to take place, applications and getting this all together. It’s not just as easy as go to the freezer and open it up and prepare some meals so they worked around the clock to make that happen. The food bank has been a great partner too. Last Friday was a school holiday and so we weren’t in session but our child nutrition department worked with the food bank so meals could continue on the Friday we weren’t in session,” Gomez said.

After meeting a basic need for their students, the next step was continuing their education online.

According to Johnson, 3,800 computers have been issued to students who don’t have access to one. Another issue was internet access. Officials say, thankfully, they’ve gotten donations and they have 23 busses that act as hotspots. Those have been parked throughout the community serving almost 1,000 students.

“San Angelo Police Department and their generous donation of those hotspots. So again, it just goes back to what we’ve continued to say, yes, our district is one piece of this community, you can’t pull off services of this magnitude without the entire community coming together,” Gomez said.

When it comes to how it’s working out, the responses to a recent survey show, it is.

“It went out to all of our secondary students so that’s a little over 7,000 students,” Gomez said.

“Ninety percent of our students are feeling as if they’ve accomplished their learning activities in under 20 hours a week, 75 percent of students feel like the activities are easy to understand and complete, 87 percent were able to get help from teachers quickly and easily, another 87 percent of parents said their students were able to connect with their teachers quickly and easily,” Johnson said.

And 70 percent of parents also reported that their student was able to complete the activities with little to no help from the parent.

When it comes to the main lesson officials want us all to learn is how vital the education system is and how valuable educators are.

“I think for what i would hope for the takeaway is, how important educating the whole child is including the social and emotional state of education. While we’re going through this period, we’re fortunate to have all of this support, this is a trying social and emotional time for students,” Gomez said.

They also recommend taking a break from all electronics and disconnecting. This will help with balancing a new “normal.”

For updates, check SAISD’s website and follow them on social media.

*Photos courtesy of SAISD