SAISD to roll out virtual learning platform during extended closure of school district

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Here is the official statement sent out by San Angelo Independent School District.

“Given the rapidly evolving situation with COVID-19, Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order, and recommendations from our local CDC and healthcare officials, San Angelo ISD will extend the suspension of normal district operations through Friday, April 10 in an effort to support our nation’s need to slow the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

SAISD Superintendent Dr. Carl Dethloff has been meeting with city officials and elected leaders to discuss what is best for the health and safety of the community of San Angelo. Suspending operations for this length of time will allow us to determine, in coordination with local health officials, whether the virus is spreading within our community or if it has been contained. We have received 776 responses to our Travel Reporting form from staff and families, many of whom have traveled to areas of high-exposure, counties with confirmed cases present, or are concerned they have been in contact with someone who has been exposed. With all this in mind, San Angelo ISD wants to assist our community in following reasonable precautions to prevent the spread of the illness, including the need to implement social distancing protocol.

In preparation for children and faculty to be away from campuses, the team at San Angelo ISD has created a robust virtual learning platform to help support our students and staff. We are excited to launch this virtual learning platform. Parents will receive more information from their child’s campus no later than the end of this week.

Free grab-and-go meal service will continue to be provided throughout this extended closure.

San Angelo ISD will be offering medication pick-up times for any parents needing to collect medication left at school.

This is a quickly changing situation, and we will continue to monitor information, will assess conditions throughout the coming weeks and will provide periodic updates via our website, SwiftK12, and social media platforms. If there is a need to extend the closure beyond April 10, we will notify families no later than Monday, April 6.

Thank you for your support and cooperation as we ensure that all members of the community in San Angelo ISD stay safe and healthy.“

For more information, please visit San Angelo ISD webpage.