SAISD to provide free meals for students during school closures

San Angelo, TX — San Agelo Independent School district announced today, Sunday, March 15 2020, that they will provide free meals to students at five locations in San Angelo during the upcoming school closure.

The locations where meals will be provided include:

Belaire Elementary – 700 Stephens

Bradford Elementary – 2302 Bradford Street

Crockett Elementary – 2104 Johnson

Goliad Elementary – 120 East 39th Street

Lee Middle School – 2500 Sherwood Way

Serving Times:

Breakfast – 7:30 am to 8:30 am

Lunch – 11:00 am to 12:00 pm

According to an announcement posted at the SAISD website, ” Please know that children must be present to receive a meal. Due to federal regulations, we are unable to provide meals for adults at this time. “

“Parents may drive through the car loop (front of each campus listed) to pick up meals for their children and are advised to stay in their cars. Families that walk to the campus will also be served a “grab-and-go” meal. There will be no areas available to consume food onsite. “

For more information, visit the announcement page at the SAISD website.