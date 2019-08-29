SAISD to lower tax rate by 8 cents, adopts balanced budget

The San Angelo Independent School District Board of Trustees adopted a balanced budget and lowered the tax rate for the 2019-2020 school year. The board unanimously approved the General, Child Nutrition, and Debt Service Fund budgets for the school district, according to a press release dated August, 28, 2019.

The tax rate for the 2019-2020 school year will be lowered from $1.21 to $1.13, representing an 8 cent drop from the 2018-2019 budget.

“The district benefited greatly from an increase in state funds. With that increase we were able to place nurses or medical assistants on every campus, continue a strong district-wide academic initiative that has become a priority of the Board, and put in motion a 1:1 technology device plan for all secondary students that will roll out at the start of school next year,” said Dr. Jeff Bright, Assistant Superintendent of Business Support Services for SAISD.

“The district is currently in a strong financial position, and the Board has approved moving forward on several capital projects for this budget cycle. These projects are needed, and we are excited to be able to pursue them.”