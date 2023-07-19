SAN ANGELO, Texas(ConchoValleyHomepage) — San Angelo residents looking to become a teacher one day may be getting get the break they need thanks to a recent partnership formed by SAISD.

The school district is partnering with iteachTEXAS, an online teacher certification program, to provide an informational session for anyone looking to start a career in teaching.

Two sessions will be held in San Angelo, with the first happening on Tuesday, July 25, from 1:45 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. and the second happening on Wednesday, July 26, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Both will take place at Lonestar Middle School, located at 2500 Sherwood Way.

Attendees will be required to bring a valid photo ID to their session. According to the event’s webpage, SAISD also encourages participants to bring a current transcript “as it will be helpful to those highly interested and motivated to begin your teacher certification program.”

To register for a session, visit SAISD’s webpage for the event.